De Government gat a Chief Plucker

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When dem boys did small, dem used to see how dem neighbour used to pluck dem chicken. Dem used to cut de fowl neck, allow de blood fuh drain out and den duck de dead fowl in a top of hot water.

Den dem does start picking off de feather. But dem boys never check if dem start from de top or de botton. Dem boys always believe dat de plucking does start from de torso.

Some people bringing in plucking machine. But before dem do dat, dem should check with de government because de government gat a man who look like he gat a doctorate in plucking chicken.

De man can tell you de difference between plucking from de head and plucking from de feet. He knows all de various way to pluck a chicken.. But dem boys know dat it don’t matter which side yuh start from – de neck or de feet – de chicken will still end up getting plucked.

Guyana’s done get plucked by de oil companies. De oil wealth plucked from our grasp. And nobody nah asked whether he get plucked from de top of de bottom. And now it look as if de main plucker in de government want to pluck-up de country another time. Dem boys did hoping that instead of plucking Guyana he would have plucked de wings of dem oil company wah plucking out all we oil wealth.

Talk half. Leff half!