CARICOM Heads encourage dialogue among Haitian stakeholders

Mar 07, 2023 News

…to find solutions to country’s crisis

Kaieteur News – Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) have resolved to continue efforts to encourage dialogue among Haitian stakeholders and to support efforts at finding solutions to the multi-dimensional crisis facing the country.

According to a statement issued by the CARICOM Secretariat, the Heads of Government with responsibility for Haiti met on Sunday, 5 March under the chairmanship of the Honourable Philip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas and Chair of CARICOM. They received a report from the Prime Minister of Jamaica, the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, who led a one-day CARICOM Special Mission to Haiti on 27 February.“The mission met with a broad range of Haitian stakeholders to hear their views on the way forward to a Haitian-led solution and demonstrate CARICOM solidarity with Haiti. The Leaders agreed that there must be a follow-up meeting with the stakeholders to chart a path to consensus building in order to bring peace and stability to the country,” the statement said.

Further, the Heads of Government agreed to support the Haitian National Police (HNP) in their efforts to address the security situation. The focus of the Community will be the provision of training for the HNP and the provision of humanitarian assistance to HNP and the wider Haitian society, taking into account the challenging humanitarian and security situation in Haiti.

“In acknowledgement of the common historical experiences and the strong African-Caribbean relationship, Heads of Government also agreed to seek support from African countries for Haiti. They also agreed to work with the Governments of Canada and the United States as well as the UNDP on the ongoing issues and, at the upcoming Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, to approach both International Financial Institutions to ascertain what further assistance they could provide to Haiti,” the statement added.

They commended Prime Minister Holness and the CARICOM delegation for their efforts in Haiti and welcomed the comprehensive report which was provided on the mission.

