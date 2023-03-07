12-year-old drowns while fishing in Anna Regina Canal

Latest update March 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 07, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A twelve-year-old boy died on Sunday while fishing in an Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast canal on Sunday.
Dead is Masood Browne, a Grade Eight student of the Al Madina Islamic Academy.
Reports are that around 08:00 hours, the Browne left home to check his fishing line, which was cast in the Anna Regina Canal, parallel to the Anna Regina Masjid compound. He later returned home with a catfish, which he gave to his mother Onica Adams.
The boy reportedly left home again at about 09:30 hours to go and check on his fishing line. However, he did not return. This prompted his relatives to launch a search party in the vicinity of the canal.
The lad’s slippers were seen floating in the canal and his bicycle remained parked near the Masjid.
As the sun set, search efforts intensified and the lad’s father, Jim Browne searched for him in the canal using a pole and steel hook. At around 20:30 hrs Sunday night the boy’s body was fished out of the said canal.
Browne was clad in a black jersey and blue short pants. During an examination, no marks of violence were seen. However, froth was evident at the nose and mouth of the child.
The child’s body was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival by Dr. Moffett. Thereafter, it was taken to the hospital’s mortuary where it awaits a postmortem examination.
