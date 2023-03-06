Third FPSO set to arrive in Guyana before the end of first quarter

Kaieteur News – Prosperity, the third Floating Production Storage And Offloading (FPSO) vessel that will operate in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana is expected to arrive in country before the end of the first quarter. The ship left Singapore in February of this year.

First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali is the godmother of the vessel. She went to Singapore in February and performed a longstanding maritime tradition which identifies a woman to bestow good luck and protection over the vessel and those who sail aboard.

“This vessel offers another avenue to prosperity, an opportunity to build a future for our people, a future they deserve. Prosperity is more than just a symbol of development though; she is a physical manifestation of the hard work and collaborative relationship between the people of Guyana and the collection of companies doing business in our oil and gas sector,” Mrs. Ali said.

ExxonMobil’s Senior Vice President of Deepwater Hunter Farris praised the level of collaboration among multiple companies in several countries that went into making the project a reality. He also highlighted the benefits that will arise from having a third vessel operating offshore Guyana.

“Prosperity reaffirms ExxonMobil’s commitment to Guyana. A third vessel operating offshore will further contribute to Guyana’s transformation, creating new business and employment opportunities over the life of its operation,” said Mr. Farris.

Prosperity will be utilized on the Payara development, ExxonMobil Guyana’s third project in the Stabroek Block. Start-up is expected later this year.

It will have an initial production target of 220,000 barrels of oil per day and an overall storage volume of around two million barrels.