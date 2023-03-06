The promise which cannot be kept

Latest update March 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 06, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Nuff people who did contribute to ensuring democracy survived in Guyana during the 2020 elections are getting on in age. Some of dem have even passed on, like Owen Arthur. And yet de government is still to honour those who defended democracy.
No less a person than de President had promised that there would be an Order of Democracy. But de award has been stillborn. And some people saying is because of Kaieteur News.
During de attempt at rigging de elections, Kaieteur News took a decision that it would not condone such conduct. It took a principled stand that this newspaper would not be used to pedal any false narratives or to mislead the people. It issued many scathing front page comments. The person behind this principled stance by the Kaieteur News was the publisher of dis newspaper.
It gan be hard fuh de government fuh honour all dem people who dem seh defend democracy and leave out Kaieteur News and its publisher. Dem boys believe dis is de reason why dem can’t keep dem promise fuh have de Order of Democracy award. Dis is dem boys opinion.
So instead of honouring the true defenders of democracy, de government decide to commemorate de 3rd anniversary of the elections of March 3rd by a buse-out of the PNCR. And yuh nah gat to ask who led the charge in this matter.
De man like an Ever-ready battery…he just keep going on and on about de rigging. Well, he had to seh something and that is what he said. And who vex, vex!
Talk half. Leff half.
Are we going to get F again with the 5th Oil Project?
Mar 06, 2023– Coach Fernandes pleased with team’s progress By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Guyana will compete in the Men’s and Women’s Junior (U21) Pan Am Hockey Championship in Bridgetown,...
Mar 06, 2023
Mar 06, 2023
Mar 06, 2023
Mar 06, 2023
Mar 06, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – The PNCR operated as if it was living in a different stratosphere. Just why it believed that it could... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]