The promise which cannot be kept

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Nuff people who did contribute to ensuring democracy survived in Guyana during the 2020 elections are getting on in age. Some of dem have even passed on, like Owen Arthur. And yet de government is still to honour those who defended democracy.

No less a person than de President had promised that there would be an Order of Democracy. But de award has been stillborn. And some people saying is because of Kaieteur News.

During de attempt at rigging de elections, Kaieteur News took a decision that it would not condone such conduct. It took a principled stand that this newspaper would not be used to pedal any false narratives or to mislead the people. It issued many scathing front page comments. The person behind this principled stance by the Kaieteur News was the publisher of dis newspaper.

It gan be hard fuh de government fuh honour all dem people who dem seh defend democracy and leave out Kaieteur News and its publisher. Dem boys believe dis is de reason why dem can’t keep dem promise fuh have de Order of Democracy award. Dis is dem boys opinion.

So instead of honouring the true defenders of democracy, de government decide to commemorate de 3rd anniversary of the elections of March 3rd by a buse-out of the PNCR. And yuh nah gat to ask who led the charge in this matter.

De man like an Ever-ready battery…he just keep going on and on about de rigging. Well, he had to seh something and that is what he said. And who vex, vex!

Talk half. Leff half.