Man missing after boat capsizes in Bonasika Creek

Mar 06, 2023 News

Teenager accused of rocking boat before mishap

Kaieteur News – A 17-year-old farmer of Bonasika creek is feared dead after the paddle boat he was in sank on Saturday in the Essequibo River at Bonasika Creek.

Bonasika Creek, Essequibo River.

The missing farmer was identified only as “Chino” of Region One.

According to police, the boat capsized around 21:00hrs, while Chino and two other occupants were paddling to Bonasika. The two occupants made it to safety and were identified as Mark La Cruz 24, of Upper Bonasika and Antonio, 29, another farmer of Region One.

Police investigators learnt that the three of them were reportedly drinking alcohol in the boat as they paddled to their destination.

Along the journey, one of the teenage farmers began rocking the boat causing it to capsize. All three of them ended up over board. La Cruz and Antonio swam to shore, but Chino could not be found. Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

 

