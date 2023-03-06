Rockaway Group of Companies presents uniforms to Laluni Sports Club

Kaieteur News – Rockaway Group of Companies recently presented a quantity of uniforms to the Laluni Sports Club of Linden Soesdyke Highway.

The entity’s CEO Hafeez Ali delivered on his promise to sponsor uniforms for the club and made the presentation at his residence at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

Ali said that he was approached by members of the club to render assistance and he is delighted to contribute towards the club’s development.

He urged the cricketers to remain committed and support each other as they look to take the sport to another level in their area.

Members of the club expressed gratitude to Ali and said they are looking forward to his continued support.

Ali has over the years supported sports across Guyana and also hosted a number of charitable events.