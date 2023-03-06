Latest update March 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rockaway Group of Companies presents uniforms to Laluni Sports Club

Mar 06, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Rockaway Group of Companies recently presented a quantity of uniforms to the Laluni Sports Club of Linden Soesdyke Highway.

CEO of Rockaway Group of Companies (C) and members of the club display one of the uniforms.

The entity’s CEO Hafeez Ali delivered on his promise to sponsor uniforms for the club and made the presentation at his residence at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

Ali said that he was approached by members of the club to render assistance and he is delighted to contribute towards the club’s development.

He urged the cricketers to remain committed and support each other as they look to take the sport to another level in their area.

Members of the club expressed gratitude to Ali and said they are looking forward to his continued support.

Ali has over the years supported sports across Guyana and also hosted a number of charitable events.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Are we going to get F again with the 5th Oil Project?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Junior National Hockey team up the ante on preparation for Pan Am Championships

Junior National Hockey team up the ante on preparation for Pan Am...

Mar 06, 2023

– Coach Fernandes pleased with team’s progress By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Guyana will compete in the Men’s and Women’s Junior (U21) Pan Am Hockey Championship in Bridgetown,...
Read More
Shaquka Tyrell cops NJCAA Athlete-of-the-year award

Shaquka Tyrell cops NJCAA Athlete-of-the-year...

Mar 06, 2023

Deshana Skeete’s brilliance helps New Mexico Junior College to NJCAA national Indoor title

Deshana Skeete’s brilliance helps New Mexico...

Mar 06, 2023

Rockaway Group of Companies presents uniforms to Laluni Sports Club

Rockaway Group of Companies presents uniforms to...

Mar 06, 2023

Chase’s Academy makes a solid return

Chase’s Academy makes a solid return

Mar 06, 2023

Mangal records back to back wins

Mangal records back to back wins

Mar 06, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]