Lively scenes at Berbice Mash

Kaieteur News – After a two-year hiatus, the Mashramani festivities returned to Berbice on Sunday with a colourful float parade with revelers from the various government departments and agencies in Berbice.

Thousands tramped through the streets of the township with excitement, donning their creative and colourful outfits to coincide with the day’s activity. The creative costumes and floats were on show as they made their way along Main Street with spectators both adults and children, looking on and even gyrating to the sweet rhythm of Soca, Dancehall and Chutney music. This year’s event saw some fourteen floats taking part.

Food vendors from some of the popular food spots along with beverage giants, Banks DIH, Demerara Distillers Limited, clothing vendors, arts and craft vendors along with many others complimented the day which was graced with excellent weather. The floats and costume revelers assembled at Tacama Turn, New Amsterdam and gyrated their way down to Stelling Road, New Amsterdam.

Security for the day was out and about in all the vulnerable spots and within the crowd. In the lead up to the day, much planning was done with vendors and stall holders booking their roadside spots with the Mayor and Town Council early. Many of the vending spots were set up and operating from as early as Saturday. The event was celebrated under the theme “Mixing and Mashing as One Guyana.”