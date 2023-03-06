Guyanese man fined for entering Suriname with more than US$10,000

Latest update March 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 06, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 68-year old Guyanese man identified only as Rabindranauth avoided prosecution in a Surinamese court after he reportedly agreed to pay a hefty fine for entering the country with more than US$10,000.
According to a Surinamese media entity, GFC Nieuws, Rabindranauth was detained around 13:30hrs on March 2, by Surinamese customs officers at South Drain, Suriname moments after he disembarked the Canawaima ferry – the ferry used to shuttle passengers from Guyana to Suriname.
Travellers are permitted to enter the country with no more than US$10,000 and because Rabrinauth had more than the stipulated amount in his possession, without any plausible explanation, he was arrested for violating the Suriname Foreign Exchange Act.
Kaieteur News understands that Rabindranauth reportedly told the lawmen that the money was to purchase a small excavator in French Guiana.
He was reportedly handed over to the country’s fraud department for investigation and was reportedly given the opportunity to settle the matter out of court by paying a hefty fine.
