Firefighters save home after gas stove starts fire

Latest update March 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 06, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Firefighters on Saturday reportedly saved a one flat wooden and concrete house at 97 Hadfield Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, after an unattended gas stove started a fire, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) stated on Sunday.
The fire reportedly started around 17:12hrs and according to the GFS, water tenders from the Central and West Ruimveldt Fire Stations were immediately sent to the location.
“Firefighters managed to put out the fire, saving the building and its contents, which suffered no damage”, the GFS has stated, while adding that the fire was caused by a lighted gas stove that was left unattended.
Citizens are being advised by the GFS to exercise caution and follow the necessary safety measures to avoid fires in their homes.
At least 21 fires have been recorded in 2023 so far with more than half of them being electrical.
