CANU flags increase of smuggled drugs in barrels, boxes

…says persons can be rewarded for reporting trafficking of illegal substances

Kaieteur News – The Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) reported on Sunday that there has been a recent increase in cases of persons attempting to smuggle illegal drugs into the country through barrels, boxes, packages, containers and even suitcases.

This increase has been flagged by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) that polices these consignments at ports of entry into Guyana.

According to a statement from CANU, “GRA continues to observe alarming cases of increased efforts to smuggle refined narcotic drugs and other such illicit items through personal consignments.”

Only on Friday March 3, GRA’s Law Enforcement and Investigation Division conducted an operation at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri where a quantity of suspected cannabis and refined marijuana was found in a passenger’s luggage on an incoming Caribbean flight. The passenger was arrested and has been handed over to CANU for further investigations and possible prosecution, while the drugs have been seized by the Authority.

“The Authority once again advises all such persons dealing in or contemplating engaging in such illegal activities to cease and desist therefrom. The Revenue Authority continues its plea to the General Public to report any illicit, unlawful or smuggling activities on telephone number 227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3211, 3212, or 3408. All information provided will be dealt with strict confidentiality and such persons may be rewarded in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01,” CANU said in its missive.

In Januar,y it was reported that CANU destroyed 140.6 kilogrammes (kgs) of seized cocaine and 454.7 kgs of seized marijuana. The destroyed narcotics, totaling 596kgs, are from cases that have been concluded in the Magistrates’ Court.

The street value for the destroyed narcotics varies as they were seized at ports of entry to countries like the United States and the United Kingdom.

In 2022, 3.7 tonnes of marijuana and over 124 kgs of cocaine were seized from various ports of entry and through operations conducted by CANU.