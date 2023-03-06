Latest update March 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

AFC calls on govt.  to release the GYEITI 2020 report

Mar 06, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Alliance For Change (AFC) said it is concerned that the government has not made any credible efforts to release the overdue GYEITI report.

In a statement, the party said that last month, the public was informed via Stabroek News that Guyana had failed to meet the extended deadline to submit its 2020 report to the Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI). It added that President Irfaan Ali used his Facebook page to blame the Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG) with explicit reference to two civic members of the group as being responsible for the delay.  Since the publication on his Facebook feed, the two accused members – Vanda Radzik and Mike McCormack have given their views on the situation. However, it appears that political attempts were being made to dictate some of the report’s content, which runs contrary to the standards and practice of EITI, the AFC said.

“This is not the way to encourage public confidence in the administration of our public affairs. Furthermore, the AFC had previously warned that the current leadership of GYEITI could not carry out the organization’s mandate and called for reinstating elements of the previous administration. We still believe that changes are necessary to fulfill the organisation’s mandate,” the party said in the statement.

The AFC also called on the diplomatic community to insist on releasing the report. “It is in everyone’s interest for Guyana to comply with its obligation of membership and for public interest transparency.  The silence of the ABCE missions on this matter is of concern since, over time, they have been quick to pronounce on issues of national import.”

The AFC said it noted, however, that in November 2017, the Trump administration withdrew the US from EITI. At the time, the US Congress removed the ‘resource extraction rule’, which required companies like Exxon Mobil to disclose taxes and other fees paid to a foreign government. For example, if this rule remained, EXXON would have had to reveal ALL payments made to the government of Guyana.  The AFC said at the time of the US withdrawal, Senators Ben Cardin and Dick Lugar, republicans, had described the move as favourable to ‘Big Oil and Gas – money and Influence’. The AFC calls on President Ali to insist on releasing the GYEITI 2020 report, which is overdue.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Are we going to get F again with the 5th Oil Project?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Junior National Hockey team up the ante on preparation for Pan Am Championships

Junior National Hockey team up the ante on preparation for Pan Am...

Mar 06, 2023

– Coach Fernandes pleased with team’s progress By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Guyana will compete in the Men’s and Women’s Junior (U21) Pan Am Hockey Championship in Bridgetown,...
Read More
Shaquka Tyrell cops NJCAA Athlete-of-the-year award

Shaquka Tyrell cops NJCAA Athlete-of-the-year...

Mar 06, 2023

Deshana Skeete’s brilliance helps New Mexico Junior College to NJCAA national Indoor title

Deshana Skeete’s brilliance helps New Mexico...

Mar 06, 2023

Rockaway Group of Companies presents uniforms to Laluni Sports Club

Rockaway Group of Companies presents uniforms to...

Mar 06, 2023

Chase’s Academy makes a solid return

Chase’s Academy makes a solid return

Mar 06, 2023

Mangal records back to back wins

Mangal records back to back wins

Mar 06, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]