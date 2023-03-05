Latest update March 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

UDCA T20 cricket continues weather permitting today at Maria Elizabeth ground

Mar 05, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Upper Demerara Cricket Association’s T20 cricket competition will continue today once the weather holds for play in the mines locations of Linden.

Those matches are Malali against Yariah Young Warriors from 9.30hrs and the Malali side will return to face West Watooka from 13.00hrs at the Maria Elizabeth ground.

Next Sunday the first game is between West Watooka and young Achievers from 9.30hrs and that will be followed with Coomacka against Aroiama from 13.00hrs at the Maria Elizabeth ground.

