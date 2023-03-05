Tucville Secondary defeats Institute of Academic Excellence

Blue Water U15 Development League

Kaieteur News – Tucville Secondary School defeated the Institute of Academic Excellence 3 – 0 in a thrilling match on Friday afternoon in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Blue Water U15 Girls’ Development League.

The game was held at GFC Ground in Georgetown. Tucville Secondary School girls controlled the match with more ball possession and easily broke the Institute of Academic Excellence defence. With goals from Shania Waldron (2nd Minute), Allegera Williams (35th Minute) and Shania Callender (39th Minute), they celebrated their victory with classmates and parents at the end of the game.

Tucville Secondary School striker Allegra Williams shared that the match was “very exciting. I feel very excited that we won.”

The GFF-Blue Water Shipping U15 Girls Development League was launched in

Georgetown in May 2022 and is a 5 years partnership between the GFF and Blue Water Shipping.

The aim of the league is to increase the number of young girls playing football, identify new talent, raise the profile of female football and provide coaches with more hours to work with young female footballers. The league is being played as a national school competition across all school districts and is supported by the Ministry of Education.

The winning team’s coach Latoya Carry said her team has been practicing daily. “I’m elated the girls won,” Carry added.

Acting Technical Director Bryan Joseph said he is satisfied with the rollout of the league in both Georgetown and Linden.

“I’m very satisfied with the level of participation and commitment from schools. This league exposes girls to the fundamentals of football while having fun on the pitch. We came here today and saw a very exciting game,” Joseph added.

GFF President Wayne Forde and the Council are committed to elevating women’s football through the identification of new talent and creation of strategic developmental programmes, including the Blue Water U15 League.

Matches in Linden were postponed due to inclement weather.