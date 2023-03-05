Latest update March 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Top local martial artist dies after allegedly setting car on fire

Mar 05, 2023

Kaieteur News – Former sparring champion at the annual Caribbean Dragon Cup Martial Arts tournament, Rodwell Alleyne died on Thursday after he allegedly set his car on fire. The incident reportedly occurred sometime after 09:00hrs at his Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) home.

Kaieteur news was told that the father of two lived alone and it was neighbours who found the local martial artist burning in his car. They extinguished the flames quickly and rescued him.

Alleyne’s burnt car

Top Local Martial Artist, Rodwell Alleyne

He was still alive when they rushed him to the nearest hospital but unfortunately he did not survive. He died while receiving treatment.

The relevant authorities are unable to say with certainty if Alleyne was the one that started the fire.  Investigations are ongoing to determine what transpired.

Nevertheless, many believe that Alleyne had set the car alight while inside. Kaieteur News understands that he was suffering from depression and wasn’t himself when he showed up for work on Thursday morning just hours before he was found burning in his car.

Alleyne worked at a saw mill in Hubu, Parika, EBE. His co-workers recalled that he did some work that morning before “completely zoning out”. They described him a diligent worker and quickly noted that something might be bothering because it was unlike him “to stall at work”.

Alleyne’s co-workers became even more worried about his well being when he “suddenly got up and left the workplace” without saying a word to anyone.

Kaieteur News understands that they alerted his close friends to check on him soon after he had left but before they could have gotten to his home, Alleyne’s car was already on fire.

Meanwhile, news of Alleyne’s death came as a shock to many especially his church family. Alleyne was an active Full Gospel church member for some 24 years and was last seen in church the night before he died.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, Alleyne’s pastor, Naseeb Mohamed described him as a wonderful individual.

“He was one of my most committed church members”, the pastor said while adding that he was very supportive of any activity or service church had.

Alleyne was a deacon and a great drummer and had in the past served as youth leader as well.

Apart from serving the lord, Alleyne was a friend to many and is very well known in the local martial art fraternity especially in the discipline of Kata. He served as Martial Art instructor as well and was associated the Korean International Martial Arts Guyana.

Alleyne’s represented Guyana in 2018 at the annual Caribbean Dragon Cup Martial Arts tournament and placed first for Individual point sparring category.

