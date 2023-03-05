Three new additions to the GHE squad for the third round of CWI four day tourney

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) held a brief press conference yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium’s conference room which yielded the announcement of a new Guyana Harpy Eagles’(GHE) thirteen man squad that will be heading into the third round of the Cricket West Indies (CWI), West Indies 2023 Regional Four Day cricket tournament.

The GHE would have gathered early points at the CWI 2023 four day championship, defeating defending champions Barbados Pride in their first match in Antigua and also finished with a draw in their second round match against Windward Island Volcanoes. However, the team leaves for Trinidad and Tobago on the 12th March to compete in the third round of the CWI Regional Four Day competition against Trinidad’s Red Force from 15-18 March at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba.

Speaking at the press conference, Captain of the GHE Leon Johnson opted to step down as captain of the GHE red ball team by the end of the competition. Which will leave an opening for that position, Vice Captain Veersammy Permaul is expected to take up the roll of captaincy in the absence of Johnson. Chairman of Selector Ramnaresh Sarwan stated that, “As they go through this transition period, much emphasis is placed on grooming a player of interest that will take over from Permaul in the future.”

Interestingly, the GHE has made three new inclusions to the side, as opposed to that of the previous squad that competed in the first and second round of the competition; the batting department will see Kelvon Anderson coming in, while seasoned all rounder Keemo Paul and Antony Adams will add strength to the bowling department.

Meanwhile, Captain of the GHE Johnson stated, “I am looking forward to giving a hundred percent to the team in the upcoming matches.” He noted that his side has unarguably been a consistent unit over the years, as the statistics would suggest but going into the last few matches, he hopes that the guys continue to perform and hopefully they come home with the 2023 championship.

The GHE squad: Leon Johnson (captain), Matthew Nandu, Tevin Imlach, Kelvon Anderson, Kemol Savory, Anthony Bramble, Keemo Paul, Kevin Sinclair, Veersammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, Nial Smith, Shemar Joseph and Antony Adams.

Reserved players are Demetri Cameron, Junior Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd, Sachin Singh, Mavindra Dindyal, Rampertab Ramnauth, Sylus Tyndall and Nieland Codogan.

The Manager is Albert Clements, Head Coach Ryan Hercules, Assistant Coach Garvin Nedd, Cricket Analyst Keshava Ramphal and Physiotherapist Angelica Holder.