Nine beauties set to compete in ‘Miss Guyana Teen with a Purpose’ pageant

Kaieteur News – Nine charming and beautiful young ladies are set to compete in the ‘Miss Guyana Teen with a Purpose’ pageant, set to take place on March 25, 2023 at the Ramada Princess Hotel in Providence.

According to franchise holder of the ‘Miss Guyana Teen with a Purpose’ pageant, Pamela Vaughn, the young competitors will have to show their worth in the areas of talent, intelligence and costume design.

She told the Waterfalls that the pageant was birthed in 2019 replacing the ‘Miss Talented Teen, Guyana’ franchise, as a result of a need to have a Guyanese represented at the ‘Miss Caribbean Talented Teen’ pageant in St Kitts.

She explained that the ‘Miss Caribbean Talented Teen’ committee reached out to local pageant organization to have a representative from Guyana in the pageant. At that time, I was the only person spearheading the pageant, so I took it upon myself to prepare the now reigning ‘Miss Guyana Teen with a Purpose’ Queen, Christal DeJesus, to attend the pageant.

Vaughn continued, “It was very challenging to have teens representing Guyana with the bear minimal support. However, we are not able to showcase our beautiful country, even without solid sponsorship.

As such, the franchise holder envisages that the ‘Miss Guyana Teen with a Purpose’ pageant should not be considered just another teen pageant, but one which is purposeful and beneficial to the growth and development of the teenage competitors.

She said: “We initially had a total of ten girls, one withdrew owing to health issues, but now we have nine beautiful, brilliant and talented young women vying for the coveted crown of the Miss Guyana Teen with a Purpose Pageant. The contestants will be competing for the crown in addition to a number of special prizes. ”

Vaughn continued, “Our team comprises of trained and experienced persons, such as Ms Wyketta Stoute, Mrs. Anastasia Sandford Fredericks, Omaiah Hall, Jasmine Assanah and Mr. Ronald Greaves, who are all playing an integral role in ensuring the success of this pageant as our winner would be representing Guyana internationally in St. Kitts.”

The pageant is set for 25th March, 2023 at the Ramada Princess Hotel, Providence. Showtime is 7:00pm sharp. Tickets cost $5000 (regular) and $10,000 (VIP). The theme for this year’s pageant is “Showcasing beauty, intelligence and talent while embracing One Guyana.”