Kennard’s Memorial Phagwah Race meet set for 19th March

Kaieteur News – Kennard’s Memorial will host its Phagwah Race Meeting on the 19th March at the Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club. Races will spread across six different Race Classes and guided under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority.

This event is scheduled to contest six race classes; ranging from one mile to seven furlongs with a number of hefty cash prizes on offer. Race Classes are: B-and-Lower one mile race which is the feature event, G-and-Lower for seven Furlongs, J-and-Lower, K-and-L Non Earner (Lifetime) and L-Open will be six Furlongs races and lastly the Three-year Maiden race for seven Furlongs.

First Prize winners: B-and-Lower will be a whooping one million dollar cash prize, G –and-Lower take five hundred thousand, J-and-Lower three hundred and fifty thousand, while in the Open race the winner will bag two hundred thousand and in the three-year maiden and K and L Non Earner $350,000 and $180,000 respectively.

Second Prize winners will pocket: B-and-Lower $500,000, G-and-Lower $250,000, J-and-Lower $175,000, Open $100,000, while Three-year Maiden and K-and-L Non Earner will take home $175,000 and $90,000 respectively. While third and fourth place winners will also walk away with substantial cash prizes.

Meanwhile, the B Class and Lower race cash purse and prize trophy will be sponsored by the family of the Kennard’s Memorial.

More importantly, in the event that less than five horses register to compete at any one event, that event is subject to changes and likely being cancelled or reduced price money system can also be enforced. Owners of horses are subject to pay five thousand dollars for each entry of horses. Entrance fees are as follows: B-and-Lower $120,000, G-and-Lower $60,000, K-and-Lower Non Earner $21,000, L-Open $23,000, while the J-and-Lower and the Three-year Maiden races are $42,000.

Entry closed on Sunday 12th March, 2023. Interested persons can also contact: Secretary Niketa Ross or Dennis Deoroop- 640-6396, Jinjo Jagdeo-618-7278, Basil Bactawar- 661-7815, Fazal Habibulla – 657-7010 and Ivan Dipnarine – 331-0361.