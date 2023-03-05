Latest update March 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Henrietta man fined for ganja possession

Mar 05, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A Henrietta, Essequibo Coast man was on Friday fined $10,000 for having 10.3 grams of marijuana in his possession.

Fined, Jarod Granville

Fined, Jarod Granville

The man, identified as 22-year-old Jarod Granville made an appearance at the Suddie Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Esther Sam.

He was charged with the illegal possession of the drug. Granville pleaded guilty and agreed to pay the fine. Should he fail to make the payment, he will spend one month in jail.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Are we going to get F again with the 5th Oil Project?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Robin Singh sees a bright future for GOA under his leadership

Robin Singh sees a bright future for GOA under his leadership

Mar 05, 2023

– Baseball administrator talks becoming first GOA president in almost 30 years By Rawle Toney  Kaieteur News – With an extensive background in sports, particularly in cricket, tennis...
Read More
Daniels’ five highlights goal-filled opening day

Daniels’ five highlights goal-filled opening

Mar 05, 2023

Three new additions to the GHE squad for the third round of CWI four day tourney

Three new additions to the GHE squad for the...

Mar 05, 2023

Dottin controversially ruled out of inaugural Women’s Premier League

Dottin controversially ruled out of inaugural...

Mar 05, 2023

Kennard’s Memorial Phagwah Race meet set for 19th March

Kennard’s Memorial Phagwah Race meet set for...

Mar 05, 2023

Demerara Cricket Board launches “Friends of Demerara Fund”, Gafoors on board

Demerara Cricket Board launches “Friends of...

Mar 05, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]