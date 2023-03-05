Henrietta man fined for ganja possession

Kaieteur News – A Henrietta, Essequibo Coast man was on Friday fined $10,000 for having 10.3 grams of marijuana in his possession.

The man, identified as 22-year-old Jarod Granville made an appearance at the Suddie Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Esther Sam.

He was charged with the illegal possession of the drug. Granville pleaded guilty and agreed to pay the fine. Should he fail to make the payment, he will spend one month in jail.