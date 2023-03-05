Dottin controversially ruled out of inaugural Women’s Premier League

Former West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has been controversially ruled out of the inaugural Women's Premier League because she is "recovering from a medical situation," according to reports.

However, Dottin has refuted these reports, revealing that she is, in fact, fit and healthy.

Dottin was announced as “ruled out” on Friday according to ESPN Cricinfo but quickly moved to dispute those reports on her social media.

“Get well soon from what if I may ask,” Dottin said on her Instagram stories over a screenshot of the report of her injury.

She also took to Twitter to voice her confusion.

“I appreciate all the messages but, truth be told, I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing. Thank you,” she added.

Dottin was set to feature for the Gujarat Giants after being bought for US$73,000 at the WPL Auction in February.

Giants have named Kim Garth, the Australia allrounder, as replacement.

Garth had gone unsold at the auction last month. At the time of the auction, she was with the Australia squad that won the T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The Giants are set to take on the Mumbai Indians in the opening game on Saturday. The WPL runs from March 4-26.