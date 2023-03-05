Daniels’ five highlights goal-filled opening day

Latest update March 5th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 05, 2023 Sports
2023 Milo U18 Schools Football Tournament…
– Four more matches on today
Kaieteur News – The first day in the ninth edition of the Milo Under-18 Secondary Schools Football Tournament was packed with goals as four teams recorded comfortable victories in their showdowns at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Following the march past and opening address from a number of the sponsors, partners and the organising team, Petra, the action got underway with East Ruimveldt going head-to-head with Marian Academy.
East Ruimveldt cruised to a 5-nil win over the opposition before Bartica Secondary dismantled Bush Lot 9 – 0, Carmel trounced Bygeval 8 – 0 and the evening capped off with Patentia emerging victorious against North Ruimveldt, 2 – 0.
Today, Annandale and Westminster kick off day two at 11:00 hrs then Berbice Educational Institute and Charlestown Secondary meet from 12:45hrs. The remaining matches will see Chase’s Academy and Dora thrash it out from 14:00 hrs while Ann’s Grove and Queen’s College close the day off from 15:45 hrs.
The competition continues the following weekend, March 11 – 12, at the same venue with another eight matches to be contested.
Day one produces 30 goals
Almost each side that scored on the opening day of the tournament went on to have a lion’s share as all the matches became evidently one-side mere minutes into the 70-minute affair at the windy venue.
In the first match, East Ruimveldt were led by doubles from Daniel Sutton and Tramel Jack as their team mate, Keron Garraway accounted for the other goal against Marian Academy.
The second match saw the Bartica unit steamrolled the Berbice side, Bush Lot, to win by the largest margin of the day. Rondel Loncke, Ezekiel Baldeo, David Benny, Shawn Bobb, Ashton Dutchin, Cyle Timmeran, Jerson David, Reon Hall and Rodclif Adamson all pierced the uprights once in Bartica’s victory.
Match three was when Eon Daniels took the opportunity to explode against Bygeval for Carmel as he produced the tournament’s first hat-trick, converted it into a helmet-trick then capped it off as a fiver. He was ably supported by Dwayne Baptist, Shem James and Marcus Layne, who all found the back of the net once for the eventual victors.
Finally, Patentia’s see-saw clash with North Ruimveldt had its weight permanently shifted by the mass piled on by Isaiah Daniels and Mickeal Grant, who each scored once for the former in the match.
This edition of the tournament is sponsored by Nestlé (Milo), sanctioned by the Ministry of Education and Guyana Football Federation and supported by Massy Distribution, Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc. (GINMIN), General Equipment & Supplies, Inc. (GENEQUIP) and MVP Sports.
