Children Mashramani parade lights up Linden

By: Vanessa Braithwaite Moore

Kaieteur News – After two years, the Children’s Mashramani Parade was a welcoming scene for residents of Linden, who lined the streets of Republic Avenue to get a glimpse of the colourful and creative floats and costumes modelled by nursery and primary school pupils. For the most part of the parade, the weather was friendly and allowed the children ample opportunity to gyrate and tramp their way to the ending point. Not for a second did they waste the lyrics of the booming soca songs as they danced and reveled on to cheers of onlookers. For many of the children, it was the first time participating in this national festival and showed their little bit of patriotism with dance choreographies to the songs: “I am a Guyanese’ and ‘Arrow Head’, amongst others. They were accompanied by equally excited parents and teachers who also donned iridescent matching costumes of national colours.

The theme of the parade was ‘Celebrating National Unity through Education Music and Sports’. Some of the costumes captured our six races, smart learning, athletic success, the region’s natural resources, extra-curricular activities in schools amongst others. Some of the outstanding schools were Amelia’s Ward Nursery, Retrieve Nursery, Children’s Garden’s Nursery, Mackenzie Primary and One Mile Primary.

What was commendable as well is that schools from outlying communities also journeyed to Linden to participate in the parade and equally showed originality in their costumes and floats. Some outlying schools that participated included Rock Stone Primary, 38 Miles Primary and Coomacka Primary.

Ending the parade was the secondary contingent that represented the region at the national costume parade in Georgetown two weeks ago. The costume “LogoldxiteIndustria”, won the competition.

The Linden Mashramani will take place on Sunday May 5th 2022. Linden is known as the birthplace of Mashramani.