Latest update March 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Children Mashramani parade lights up Linden

Mar 05, 2023 News

By: Vanessa Braithwaite Moore

Kaieteur News – After two years, the Children’s Mashramani Parade was a welcoming scene for residents of Linden, who lined the streets of Republic Avenue to get a glimpse of the colourful and creative floats and costumes modelled by nursery and primary school pupils. For the most part of the parade, the weather was friendly and allowed the children ample opportunity to gyrate and tramp their way to the ending point. Not for a second did they waste the lyrics of the booming soca songs as they danced and reveled on to cheers of onlookers. For many of the children, it was the first time participating in this national festival and showed their little bit of patriotism with dance choreographies to the songs: “I am a Guyanese’ and ‘Arrow Head’, amongst others. They were accompanied by equally excited parents and teachers who also donned iridescent matching costumes of national colours.

The theme of the parade was ‘Celebrating National Unity through Education Music and Sports’. Some of the costumes captured our six races, smart learning, athletic success, the region’s natural resources, extra-curricular activities in schools amongst others. Some of the outstanding schools were Amelia’s Ward Nursery, Retrieve Nursery, Children’s Garden’s Nursery, Mackenzie Primary and One Mile Primary.

What was commendable as well is that schools from outlying communities also journeyed to Linden to participate in the parade and equally showed originality in their costumes and floats. Some outlying schools that participated included Rock Stone Primary, 38 Miles Primary and Coomacka Primary.

Ending the parade was the secondary contingent that represented the region at the national costume parade in Georgetown two weeks ago. The costume “LogoldxiteIndustria”, won the competition.

The Linden Mashramani will take place on Sunday May 5th 2022. Linden is known as the birthplace of Mashramani.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Are we going to get F again with the 5th Oil Project?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Robin Singh sees a bright future for GOA under his leadership

Robin Singh sees a bright future for GOA under his leadership

Mar 05, 2023

– Baseball administrator talks becoming first GOA president in almost 30 years By Rawle Toney  Kaieteur News – With an extensive background in sports, particularly in cricket, tennis...
Read More
Daniels’ five highlights goal-filled opening day

Daniels’ five highlights goal-filled opening

Mar 05, 2023

Three new additions to the GHE squad for the third round of CWI four day tourney

Three new additions to the GHE squad for the...

Mar 05, 2023

Dottin controversially ruled out of inaugural Women’s Premier League

Dottin controversially ruled out of inaugural...

Mar 05, 2023

Kennard’s Memorial Phagwah Race meet set for 19th March

Kennard’s Memorial Phagwah Race meet set for...

Mar 05, 2023

Demerara Cricket Board launches “Friends of Demerara Fund”, Gafoors on board

Demerara Cricket Board launches “Friends of...

Mar 05, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]