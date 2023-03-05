Latest update March 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

All that glitters is not gold

Mar 05, 2023 Dem Boys Seh

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh gat people who does defend dem criminal better than lawyer. Dem always finding excuse fuh why dem criminal does steal from yuh.

Dem people does claim how dem criminals is victims of poverty. How dem nah get wuk and therefore dem forced to steal. Even dem top-notch lawyer can’t offer a better defence.

But dem boys wan know what excuse dem gan mek now. Wuk deh all about. Deh gat plenty wuk fuh labourers. Dem gat plenty odder wuk. De government and all offering 10 days wuk per month. And dem paying $40,000 per month.’

So what excuse dem wah snatching people purse, sticking them up and robbing dem of dem cell phone and jumping people house gat now? Dem and dem defenders cannot claim is because of de lack of jobs. Plenty wuk deh. So is nat a social problem anymore. So why all de stealing and robbing still tekkin place?

 It mek dem boys remember de story of de woman  who ask deh friend, “How yuh four kids getting on now?”

“Fine!”  came the reply… “Meh oldest boy turn wan doctor, the second is wan teacher and meh daughter is a lawyer.”

“What about yuh youngest boy? How’s he doing?”

“Ah. He turn a thief. He live at home with we still.”

“So you let your yuh three decent kids fend for themselves, and kept the bad one at home? Isn’t that wrong?”

“No, of course not! He supports us financially. De other three are all unemployed.”

 Talk half. Leff half!

