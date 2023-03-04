Latest update March 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

VSH United contributes to Jefford Classic Golden Mile

Mar 04, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – VSH United Guyana Inc., on Thursday, handed over its sponsorship for the Jefford Classic Golden Mile, which is slated for March 12 at the National Park Circuit featuring Guyana’s best athletes from as far as the Rupununi.

Garment Customisation Lead, Steffanie DeAbreu (right), handed over the sponsorship to Edison Jefford at VSH United, Carmicheal Street.

According to a release, the Jefford Track and Field Classic Organisation, said that it is the support of companies like VSH United, who understand their corporate and social responsibility, that is making the resuscitation and rebranding of the traditional Golden Mile race possible.

“We want to thank VSH United for their contribution. It will help us produce an event that will be second to none in Guyana,” the release said. VSH United is the sole distributors of Red Wing Shoes and products, including personal protective equipment and gears.

The Jefford Track and Field Classic brand is leading the rebranding and resuscitation efforts of the

Golden Mile promises to be a mouth-watering showdown among the best Milers in Guyana. The athletes will be competing for training grants, educational grants, vouchers, hampers and medals. There will be a special prize for the athlete who breaks the four-minute barrier in the Mile.

