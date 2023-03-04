Trophy Stall Golf tournament tees off today

Kaieteur News – Today, March 4, the Lusignan Golf Club will be the place to be as they prepare to host the highly anticipated Trophy Stall golf tournament. The tournament is expected to tee off at 12:30 hrs and it will be a Medal-play over 18 holes and shotgun start.

Prizes up for grabs will be from first to third, overall best gross, nearest to the flag and longest drive. Speaking on behalf of the golf club was Public Relations Officer Paton George who said, “Trophy Stall has been one of our main sponsors, going back over a decade as they have been working with us in a truly beneficial way.”

“We get alot of our trophies and memorabilia from Trophy Stall and in turn they host a yearly tournament. The tournament is always exciting, this year we expect the course ti play very long because the ball will not roll out that much. We expect a very competitive competition and winner will definitely have to withstand the conditions.”

He further related that while the grounds are in good condition, it will be a soft fairway as there would not be much bounce and roll. George further thanked Trophy Stall as he said the club is looking to continue their fruitful relationship as they progress into the future.

All participants are advised to contact the club’s manager on the day of the tournament to collect their scorecards, pay their tournament fees and proceed to their allocated tee boxes to begin play.

Once on their respective tee boxes, players must await the sounding of the horn or siren as indication to begin teeing off. Presentation of prizes will be held at the completion of the tournament at approx. 5:30pm.