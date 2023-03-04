Sod turned for ICC standard Stadium and Multipurpose facility at Palmyra

Kaieteur News – Region Six will soon see the construction of a new international standard Stadium and Multipurpose facility at Palmyra, Berbice. A sod turning ceremony to launch the construction of the mega facility was done yesterday at the location.

The project will see The Greater Guyana Initiative partners (ExxonMobil, HESS and CNOOC) plugging $3.7 Billion into the project. This, ExxonMobil President Alistair Routlage said, is a part of their $20 Billion commitment “towards the sustainable, economic and social development.”

President Irfaan Ali, in delivering the feature address, said that there will be no issues with delivering the project in a timely manner and noted that the sod turning is historic for Berbice and the entire country.

The President said they are actively pursuing the vision to bring to Guyana a world-class cricketing format that will have the likes of major players in the world of cricket.

“We are going to bring a world-class cricketing product that will be competitive to any you see on television… This vision is clear, nothing is going to stop us…” Ali charged to the hundreds that attended the event.

Touching on sugar and development, Ali said that when the sugar estates were closed, Region 6 was plunged into poverty with thousands going jobless, causing a ripple effect that also crippled the private sector.

In that light, Ali stressed that his government has made it their mission “to work in every single community, to ensure that every single Guyanese is a part of the prosperity of our country.”

President Ali, who spoke mainly on the development and modernization agenda of his government, noted that Region 6 will be able to have accessibility throughout the banks of the Berbice River with the consideration of a new Berbice River Bridge.

Added to that, Ali pointed out there will be opportunities in the industrial manufacturing and agro processing sector, resulting in “tens of thousands of new acres of land for agriculture” in Region 6. He mentioned the expansion of the highway currently in progress stretching from New Amsterdam to Moleson Creek (four-lane) along with water treatment plants for better water supply.

“The creation of jobs, the opening up of new call centers, the building of a first-class, first-world technical training center US$120 B, the building of an international hospitality center, the training of tens of thousands of Guyanese to work in the new economy, the rebuilding of community roads, the expansion of agriculture, the expansion of farm to market access roads, the development and modernization of our drainage and irrigation system so that we can mitigate against flooding…” Ali said.

Providing an overview of the project which will be constructed by Caribbean Green Building Inc, was Andres Torro of OWEN Steel Company Inc., who said they are keen on being an active player in Guyana, particularly in areas of real estate, government, hospitality, infrastructure projects, construction and more.

“Together with our lead company, Owen steel from the United States, which has for the past 70 years has been a leader in the biggest projects involving steel structures, large scale complex structures mainly in the US. We are excited to be here…”

Caribbean Green Building Inc and Owen Steel are currently constructing the new US $35 Million Four Points by Sheraton Hotel at Houston on the East Bank of Demerara.

Detailing some of the characteristics of the new stadium that will take shape, Torro said that the facility will be designed and constructed at ICC standards and will allow for 10,000 spectators. The facility will also be multipurpose with the ground field accommodating different sporting disciplines.

“… the design can facilitate concerts and major events. Seating shall be as close to the playing field as possible.” He added that there will be general admission seating, VIP seating, press seating, earth mound and seating for persons with disabilities in every seating category.

The stadium is expected to be completed by 2025. Also speaking at the event was Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, Ministers of Government, Private and Public Sector Executives, Regional Officials and other Government Officials.