Region 10’s REO, Chairman at loggerhead over roles and responsibilities

Kaieteur News – Region 10’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) is considering taking action against Regional Executive Officer (REO) Dwight John who has stated that he is not accountable to the Council and committees established by Regional Chairman Deron Adams.

In a letter to the Regional Chairman, John said that he Adam’s committees will not be recognized by his administration and finances will not be approved for activities executed by the said committees.

“Mr. Deron Adams, RC, this main reason for this missive is to bring some form of semblances with regards to my appointment and responsibilities. I am answerable and accountable to my Principles, Finance Secretary, Public Procurement Commission and Public Accounts Commission,” the letter stated.

At Thursday’s statutory meeting, the Regional Chairman, Vice Chairman and Councillors described John’s statements and actions as disrespectful. They noted that John was appointed by virtue of the provisions of the Constitution of Guyana as the executor of the Council’s legal policies and decisions.

But John’s position is that he is only accountable to the Council when serving as Clerk of the Council during statutory meetings. He described the committees appointed by the Chairman as ad hoc, pointing specifically to the Commemoration Committee.

The Commemoration Committee and its role was the result of John’s ire towards the RDC. The Committee went against John and other government officials’ desire to have the Mashramani celebrations route changed. That activity is scheduled for March 5, 2023.

It is being argued that the Mashramani route should be taken to the Christianburg instead of Bayroc. The REO believes that with the synthetic track under construction at Bayroc, the possibility of vandalism is high.

The Regional Council challenged the REO to not pay service providers for the Mashramani celebrations and made a resolution to move forward with the Mashramani celebration which will be held at Bayroc.

Meanwhile, the RDC remains resolute that the Committee is legal according to the Constitution 28:02 (37) which states, “The local authority for any village or council district, may appoint one or more committees of its own body for the transaction of special or, of general business. The Chairman of Deputy Chairman of a Village Council and the Chairman of a country authority shall be ex officio members of every such committee.”

Notwithstanding the RDC’s position, John said he will only recognize the Finance, Works, Education, Health and Local Government Committees.

Adams expressed his frustration at the letter and said it is an attempt by the REO to usurp the decision of the Council by not acknowledging his role to execute the policies of the council.

“It is unfortunate, very unfortunate that the REO does not see himself accountable to the RDC, this is a clear example of domination and control…as Regional Chairman, I am empowered to execute and have committees that are not ad hoc so I don’t understand what the REO is making of here,” Adams said.

The Council strongly argued that the REO is answerable to it and his role is to finance the legal decisions made by the Council.

Notwithstanding the challenges, Adams said that the Council will continue to function under duress and the policies which are a representation of the will of the electorate will not be recognized.

He said the situation must be brought to the attention of the international community. “What is unfortunate is that we have been sitting here for the past three years, the REO as Clerk of Council is responsible for providing…I am most saddened by this that is now in writing.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO) who spoke on behalf of the REO, who was absent, said that his senior’s contract stipulates that he is answerable to the Ministry of Local Government while accusing the Council of usurping some of the REO’s responsibilities.

The REO is a central executive member of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), while the Region 10 Council is made up of majority A Partnership of National Unity (APNU) and Alliance For Change (AFC) Councillors.