Purse snatcher beaten with umbrella while robbing woman from Finland at Stabroek Market

Kaieteur News – A Dowding Street, Kitty man was beaten badly on Tuesday after he snatched a Finnish woman’s purse at the Stabroek Market.

The purse snatcher has been identified as 21-year-old Anfernee Archer.

Archer snatched the woman’s purse but her husband came to her rescue and dealt him several lashes with an umbrella. He was eventually arrested by police. The woman’s purse was recovered with all of her belongings inside. The entire episode was caught on surveillance cameras and it is expected that Archer will be charged soon.

Kaieteur News understands that the victim and her husband, an elderly couple, are visiting from Finland and on Tuesday afternoon, they decided to take a stroll through the Stabroek Market area, Georgetown when Archer allegedly trailed and pounced on the woman.

Footage of the robbery showed the purse snatcher dressed in camouflage and black hoodie walking behind the couple and two other men.

The couple then suddenly stopped. It appeared as if the husband was checking something on his cell phone while his wife waited a few feet ahead of him. The two other men passed them by. Archer allegedly walked past them too but then suddenly turned around and grabbed the woman’s purse.

As he was doing so, her husband ran to her rescue armed only with an umbrella. He began beating the thief with the umbrella as he tried to take possession of the purse.

The purse snatcher took the blows as he finally managed to rip the purse from off of her shoulders. He tried to run away as fast as he could but the elderly man kept beating him to his head and face with the umbrella.

As he looked for a way to escape, the thief was forced to block some of the blows from the umbrella. He eventually managed to run but the Finnish man chased him. Archer could not escape for the police were notified and responded quickly to back-up the victim.

Archer was immediately arrested and the purse recovered. Archer is no stranger to the law. In 2022, he was remanded to prison for robbing his partner.