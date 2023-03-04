Milo U18 Schools Football Tournament commences ninth voyage today

Latest update March 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 04, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Edition nine of the Petra organised Milo Under-18 Secondary School Football Tournament is all lined up and ready to go today with the first four matches of the Nestlé/Massy Distribution-sponsored event, at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Following the march past ceremony at 10:30 hrs with the majority of schools expected to be present, the programme kicks off at 11:00 hrs with the first showdown that pits Marian Academy against East Ruimveldt.
At 12:45 hrs, Bartica will oppose Bush Lot while Carmel faces Bygeval at 14:00 hrs and North Ruimveldt collides with Patentia from 15:45 hrs.
On Sunday, March 5, Annandale and Westminster kick off day two at 11:00 hrs then Berbice Educational Institute and Charlestown Secondary meet from 12:45hrs. The remaining matches will see Chase’s Academy and Dora thrash it out from 14:00 hrs while Ann’s Grove and Queen’s College close the day off from 15:45 hrs.
The competition continues the following weekend, March 11 – 12, at the same venue with another eight matches to be contested.
Kaieteur Sports had an opportunity to interact with Co-Director of Petra, Troy Mendonca, ahead of the tournament. When quizzed about Petra’s expectations from the teams in this season, he said, “We expect the teams to be more organised because a lot of teams show the kind of enthusiasm for participation.”
“Ultimately, we are looking forward to seeing that gap being bridged where the players evolve from that child running around the field to being responsible members of society. Our mandate is about grooming the youths so they can effectively transition into becoming effective at the highest levels.”
Mendonca further added that even though Petra has chosen the final 32, no decision has been made to increase the number of teams that will vie for the title.
The top team in this tournament walks away with $300,000 in kind to any project of the school’s choice. Second place carts off with $200,000 while third and fourth will have to settle for $100,000 and $75,000.
This edition of the tournament is sponsored by Nestlé (Milo), sanctioned by the Ministry of Education and Guyana Football Federation and supported by Massy Distribution, Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc. (GINMIN), General Equipment & Supplies, Inc. (GENEQUIP) and MVP Sports.
