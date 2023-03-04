Man busted at CJIA with G$13.3M worth of cocaine in milk

…local Calypsonian also arrested

Kaieteur News – A 52-year-old outgoing passenger was on Thursday intercepted by officers of the Customs Anti-narcotics Unit (CANU) at

the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri after he admitted to having a quantity of narcotics valued at G$13.3M in his luggage. The man, identified as Cranson Carlson Henry of Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara and of Rockaway Avenue 11212 Brooklyn, New York, United States of America was destined to travel to the United States of America.

Henry was questioned by CANU officers after which he admitted to having a quantity of narcotics in his luggage. The suspect was cautioned and a video of same was taken as evidence.

A subsequent search was conducted, which led to the discovery of seven (7) Milex

milk packets containing a whitish powdery substance

suspected to be cocaine. Henry was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic, which tested positive for cocaine and weighed approximately 13.4 lbs. (6.070 kg) with a street value of GUY $13.3 Million.

“The value would have been higher had the cocaine arrived at its intended destination,” CANU said in a statement.

Meanwhile, further investigations, led to the arrest of 44-year-old Calypsonian Mark Ferdinand, of Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen. Ferdinand was previously arrested in 2015 in the United States of America for drug trafficking.

Berkeley Ferdinand, the brother of Mark Ferdinand was previously charged by CANU in 2016 for trafficking in narcotics and was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Investigations are ongoing.