Harpy Eagles on top ahead of third round

2023 West Indies Championship…

– Four-day matches resume March 15

Kaieteur News – Less than two weeks remain before the resumption of the 2023 West Indies Championship four-day first-class Tournament that has the Guyana Harpy Eagles in the lead after the completion of two rounds.

The third round of the tournament is scheduled to bowl off on March 18 and wrap up on or before March 21 in Trinidad and Tobago. However, the venues for the three matches in the upcoming round have not been announced by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

In the third round, Harpy Eagles will meet third place holder, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, while Jamaica Scorpions face off with Windward Islands Volcanoes and Barbados Pride meet Leeward Island Hurricanes.

Currently, Guyana commands the board with a tally of 28.6 points ahead of defending champion, Barbados, who are second with 23 points. Trinidad and Tobago sit in third with 20.6 points with Windward Islands on their heels with 19.4 points.

Leeward Islands are in the penultimate spot but still marginally within striking distance of the title on 17.4 points while Jamaica are in the cellar with 10 points on the board.

In round two, Barbados was the only team to secure a victory while Guyana, Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago and the Windward Islands all secured drawn results as Jamaica conceded the only defeat.

In the opening round, Harpy Eagles was the only team to emerge victorious as Red Force, Scorpions, Hurricanes and Volcanoes played to drawn results and Pride chalked up a loss.

At the end of the first round, Harpy Eagles led with 20 points, Red Force were second with 10.2 points, Volcanoes had 8.4 points, Hurricanes had 7.4 points, Scorpions were on 6.2 points and Pride had 4.8 points.

Meanwhile, the remaining three rounds of the five-round tournament are fixed to unravel in the Twin Island Republic, but the venues are also yet to be confirmed. Round four is scheduled for March 22 – 25 while the final round is billed for March 29 – April 1.

Bravo & Jordan atop batting & bowling lists

Trinidad’s Darren Bravo and Barbados’ Akeem Jordan have asserted themselves to the top of the batting and bowling lists, respectively, following the completion of the two rounds.

Bravo leads with 261 runs from four innings with two even centuries of 100, one of which was unbeaten.

Alick Athanaze is second on 244 runs from the same amount of innings with a high score of 141 this season while teammate Kimani Melius is third with an accumulated score of 204 runs. Melius has a top score of 192 this season.

Guyana’s Matthew Nandu is also on 204 from four innings with a high score of 126. The top four batsmen are the only players this season to have scored a century.

In the bowling department, Jordan has picked up 12 wickets in two matches and surged to the top of the Most Wickets lists with consistency across the four innings he played. He has recorded 4 – 65 as his best figures for the season so far.

The veteran, Guyanese Veersammy Permaul, sits in second with 11 wickets from four innings with a best of 4 – 53. Bryan Charles (T&T), Rahkeem Cornwall (LIH) and Ryan John (WIV) are all tied on ten wickets each while Shamar Joseph (Guy) and Patrick Harty (Jam) have nine wickets each.