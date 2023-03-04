Former teacher freed of rape charges after victim withdrew allegation

– Wins $5M judgment for defamation

Coen Jackson, the former Bishops' High School teacher, who was accused of raping a child under the age of 16, was freed on Friday of three counts of rape after the victim withdrew the allegation.

Jackson was charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16 years by abusing a position of trust contrary to the provisions of the Sexual Offences Act.

The former teacher was on trial before Justice Priya Beharry-Sewnarine at the Demerara Sexual Offences Court. He was represented by attorneys-at-law Nigel Hughes, Jerome Khan, Savannah Barnwell, and Sophia Findlay.

According to a press release by Jackson’s lawyers, on Friday, the virtual complainant testified but following her testimony, she informed the court that she was withdrawing the allegations and will no longer be pursuing them. As such, Justice Beharry-Sewnarine instructed the jury to return a verdict of not guilty for the remaining three charges.

In February 2022, jurors were faced with a hung jury on three counts of rape of minor charges, and not guilty on a fourth charge. As a result of the hung jury for the three charges Justice Beharry-Sewnarine ordered a retrial for Jackson.

Jackson had denied the charges that alleged that on four separate occasions between February 2011 and May 2011, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

The lawyers also shared that their client in an earlier civil suit secured an award of damages in the sum of $5M for defamation of character against Ruel Johnson who had accused Jackson of preying on the virtual complainant while she was a student.