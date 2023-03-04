Essequibo Men crush Select XI inside three days

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Men’s Inter-County Four Day cricket tournament concluded another match at the Guyana National Stadium (GNS), Providence, yesterday, as Essequibo Men secured a convincing victory over the GCB Select XI.

Essequibo won by 272 runs inside the third day as Kemol Savory scored a magnificent century while Antony Adams and Malcolm Hubbard bowled Essequibo Men to a convincing result.

The pair took four wickets apiece as Select XI’s batting crumbled on the penultimate day. Select XI were dismissed for 121 runs in the second innings from 33.3 overs, chasing a target of 334 for victory.

Essequibo’s Savory and Hubbard returned to the crease from their overnight score of 95-3 on a flat and hard pitch, a typical Day three wicket. They eventually posted 297-8 declared to leave the Select XI with a mammoth task.

Day Three started with Essequibo in a good position of the match having a lead of 190 runs batting in the second innings, with six sessions ahead.

Hubbard was first to go; out caught by Kevin Umroa for 16, as Savory continued constructing his innings and eventually got to the half century mark. Essequibo Men lost two other wickets; first Ricardo Adams then Antony Adams, both to the bowling of Javid Rampersaud.

Play was briefly interrupted as a result of a passing shower over with Essequibo set at 219-6 and Savory still pressing towards the triple figure mark.

Players took an early lunch but when play resumed, Sampson on 47 runs, got to his half century with a beautiful straight-drive for four as Essequibo climbed to 234-6 and Savory just 23 runs short of triple figres.

Sampson was later dismissed for 71 as the score ticked over to 258-7. Keemo Paul came to bat and scored a fast 18 runs from eight balls before he was caught; hitting a delivery from Umroa, straight down the throat of Zeynul Ramsammy standing at the long-on boundary, pushing the score to 278-8.

Essequibo eventually declared at 297-8 when Savory achieved the milestone. Savory spent 198 minutes constructing his score, hitting sixteen fours to finish unbeaten.

When Select XI replied once more, Alvin Mohabir and Rajendra Ramballi opened the batting and navigated Ronsford Beaton and Neiland Cadogan for five overs before R. Adams was introduced into the attack.

Adams struck immediately with his second delivery to remove Ramballi for 4 via LBW to as Select XI were now 21-1.

Antony Adams from the other end later bore the bat of David Williams, with only his second delivery of the day. Adams started with a spectacular wicket maiden, as Select XI move to 22-2. Select XI then lost Carlos La Rose and Zeynul Ramsammy cheaply as Select XI slid further to 56-4. Mohabir then smashed three consecutive cover-drives for four of the bowling of Hubbard before he finally got out for 33 from 55 balls. Select XI now 56-5.

Jonathan Rampersaud was the next to go; out caught at mid-off position as the score moved to 94-6.

Chandrika hit a few handsome shots in his knock of 26 runs before he was dismissed at 105-7. The side then lost their last three wickets for 16 runs.

Antony Adams ended with 4-44 from 14 overs including three maidens, while Hubbard finished with 4-29 from 7.3 overs. Malcolm Hubbard was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for his seven-wicket haul and a valuable half century in the first innings.