Duo arrested after robbing foreigners, hijacking car with driver at Bourda Market

Latest update March 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 04, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Two men were arrested on Thursday shortly after they allegedly robbed two foreigners at gunpoint and hijacking a car with its driver to get away. The armed robbery reportedly took place at Bourda Market, Georgetown.
The duo have been identified as 18-year-old Mario Howes, of Rashville and 22-year-old Bevon Peterson, known as ‘Black Jesus’ of Hadfield Street. Police have also detained the driver of the car they allegedly hijacked for questioning as well.
According to reports, Howes and Peterson allegedly robbed the foreigners of an undisclosed amount of cash and cellular phones before reportedly hijacking a white car with its driver.
Cops were tipped off and patrol ranks intercepted them on D’Urban Street, Georgetown.
Investigations are ongoing.
