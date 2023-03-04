Berbice youth benefits from ‘Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana’ programme

Latest update March 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 04, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Another young and aspiring cricketer, Dakshanarainsamy Narainsamy recently benefited from this Initiative.
The fifteen year old resides at Canefield Settlement, East Canje, Berbice and is a student of the Canje Secondary School student. He will soon join the youth programme of the successful Rose Hall Community Center Cricket Club.
He was the recipient of one pair of batting pads, one pair of batting gloves, one pair of cricket shoes and one bat. At a simple ceremony held recently, Narainsamy thanked the joint project between Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana, for the assistance.
Total cricket related items collected so far: $310,000 in cash, two trophies, thirteen cricket boots, twenty one pairs of batting pads, twenty five cricket bats, eighteen pairs of batting gloves, twenty thigh pads, one pair of wicket keeping pad, three arm guards, two boxes, six cricket bags and three helmets. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman.
To date, fifty one young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefited from three junior gear bags, two trophies, three arm guards, twenty bats, two boxes, three helmets, nineteen pairs of cricket shoes, twelve pairs of batting pads, one thigh pad, one bat rubber and seventeen pairs of batting gloves. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each while RHCCCC received two, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. The Essequibo Cricket Board also benefited along with the Town of Lethem.
The organisation would to thank the media for the role they are playing in promoting this venture. Distribution will continue. Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Kishan Das on +1-718-664-0896.
