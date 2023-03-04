2023 Novices Body Building Fitness Federation (GBBFF)

Latest update March 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 04, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The mining town of linden is set to host the 2023 Novices Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship for the fourth consecutive year at the Lichas Hall, March 25, from 19:00 hrs.
The Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) has collaborated with its partners to bring to the hard working athletes the stage for competing.
This competition has so far attracted the financial support of Fitness Express with the Federation expectant of several other business entities and individuals coming on board.
President of the GBBFF, Keavon Bess, stated that he is extremely excited for the much anticipated 2023 Novices Body building and Fitness Championship, as he expects a high level of competition like the previous years.
On the night of the competition there will be about 25 athletes competing in the five different segments, namely: Bodybuilding, Bikini, Women’s Wellness, Men’s Physique and Miss Best legs.
According to the Federation, an official list of athletes will be presented by the first week of March. To date some of the athletes that will be on stage are Jubulani Dehnert, Anthony Downes, Shaun Demonic, Kewsie Anderson and Trisson Harte.
Men Physique competitors include Videsh Sookram, Delrae Anthony Mclean, Shane Wikinson, Errol Teekaram, Warren George, Omar Satar, Christopher Anthony, Yehoshua Boodie and Martin Longe.
Jada Allicock and Oshelle Williams are set to line up in the Body Building category while Vanisha Munroe, Melitha Fernandes-Anderson and Kelyna Xavier are expected to compete in the Miss Best Legs, Bikini Wellness and Bikini categories, respectively.
