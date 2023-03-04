Latest update March 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

2023 Novices Body Building Fitness Federation (GBBFF)

Mar 04, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The mining town of linden is set to host the 2023 Novices Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship for the fourth consecutive year at the Lichas Hall, March 25, from 19:00 hrs.

GABBFF President, Keavon Bess (left) and Organising Secretary Videsh Sookram flank 2022 Novices champion, 15-year old Romeo Hunter.

GABBFF President, Keavon Bess (left) and Organising Secretary Videsh Sookram flank 2022 Novices champion, 15-year old Romeo Hunter.

The Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) has collaborated with its partners to bring to the hard working athletes the stage for competing.

This competition has so far attracted the financial support of Fitness Express with the Federation expectant of several other business entities and individuals coming on board.

President of the GBBFF, Keavon Bess, stated that he is extremely excited for the much anticipated 2023 Novices Body building and Fitness Championship, as he expects a high level of competition like the previous years.

On the night of the competition there will be about 25 athletes competing in the five different segments, namely: Bodybuilding, Bikini, Women’s Wellness, Men’s Physique and Miss Best legs.

According to the Federation, an official list of athletes will be presented by the first week of March. To date some of the athletes that will be on stage are Jubulani Dehnert, Anthony Downes, Shaun Demonic, Kewsie Anderson and Trisson Harte.

Men Physique competitors include Videsh Sookram, Delrae Anthony Mclean, Shane Wikinson, Errol Teekaram, Warren George, Omar Satar, Christopher Anthony, Yehoshua Boodie and Martin Longe.

Jada Allicock and Oshelle Williams are set to line up in the Body Building category while Vanisha Munroe, Melitha Fernandes-Anderson and Kelyna Xavier are expected to compete in the Miss Best Legs, Bikini Wellness and Bikini categories, respectively.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Are we going to get F again with the 5th Oil Project?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sod turned for ICC standard Stadium and Multipurpose facility at Palmyra

Sod turned for ICC standard Stadium and Multipurpose facility at...

Mar 04, 2023

Kaieteur News – Region Six will soon see the construction of a new international standard Stadium and Multipurpose facility at Palmyra, Berbice. A sod turning ceremony to launch the...
Read More
Milo U18 Schools Football Tournament commences ninth voyage today

Milo U18 Schools Football Tournament commences...

Mar 04, 2023

Berbice youth benefits from ‘Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana’ programme

Berbice youth benefits from ‘Cricket Gear for...

Mar 04, 2023

2023 Novices Body Building Fitness Federation (GBBFF)

2023 Novices Body Building Fitness Federation...

Mar 04, 2023

Essequibo Men crush Select XI inside three days

Essequibo Men crush Select XI inside three days

Mar 04, 2023

VSH United contributes to Jefford Classic Golden Mile

VSH United contributes to Jefford Classic Golden...

Mar 04, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]