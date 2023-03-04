$18.7M expansion works ongoing at Demerara Harbour Bridge

…to improve traffic flow

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works is expending $18.7 million to expand the northern and southern sides of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) to improve accessibility and the smooth traffic flow.

The project, which is being executed by TEDA Contracting Services and PANTHEON Construction Inc. respectively, is expected to be completed by the end of March.

The expansion of the northern lane will result in three lanes, with two lanes leading to Georgetown and one lane providing access to the East Bank.

Additionally, a curve will be added at the front of the bridge to enable vehicles to turn off without having to stop, facilitating a continuous flow of traffic.

The southern lane will also be widened to create an emergency lane, providing access to emergency vehicles.

On Sunday, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill visited the project site to inspect the ongoing works.

He stated that the project was made possible through collaboration with the Galilee Gospel Hall church.

“It is important for us to note that this is only possible because of the agreement and the collaboration of the church because we have had to take in some properties that belong to the church and they have agreed with us, they have made the provisions, we haven’t interrupted any tombs and we are just seeking to get this done while we wait on the new bridge,” he relayed.

Meanwhile, this will see TEDA Contracting Services receiving $ 5,795,000 to expand the southern lane, while PANTHEON Construction Inc. was allotted $12,998,600 to expand the northern lane.

Guyanese can expect to see significant improvements in traffic flow once the project is completed.