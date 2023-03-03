Wildlife trader gets three years for trafficking Venezuelans

Kaieteur News – Wildlife Trader, Feezal Shaw who was found guilty last month of trafficking in persons, was on Wednesday sentenced to three years imprisonment for the crime.

Shaw, of Soesdyke Public Road appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty and was also ordered to pay $2,127,000 in restitution to the survivor. This restitution request was presented by a senior officer attached to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Counter-Trafficking in Persons Unit as the Unit continues to support survivors of this egregious act.

It was reported that the businessman is accused of trafficking two Venezuelan men to work on his farm.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Human Services, the Ministry has been closely following this case since 2018. Representatives of the Ministry have appeared at every hearing and supported the survivors. The convicted businessman brought the victims from another country and forced them to work on what is called a ‘local zoo.’

The conditions in which the survivors were forced to work can only be described as inhumane and subjected to substandard living conditions, the Ministry shared.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud said, “The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Counter-Trafficking in Persons Unit has been actively working to ensure persons who engage in Trafficking in Persons face the full force of the law and today we are satisfied that there is not only a conviction but restitution has been awarded to the victim to see The Ministry is serious when it comes to human trafficking.”

She added that her ministry has also been doing a lot of countrywide and specialized sensitization to heighten awareness and encourage reporting of cases of trafficking in persons. The minister said too that support is provided to victims of trafficking in persons.

“The restitution is a significant step in the right direction and I believe it will definitely let the person affected understand that justice is served and I am pleased to know justice was served in this case.”

According to the media release, Head of the Unit, Tanisha Williams-Corbin said that “We at the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Unit are quite committed to our cause, we are committed to advocating and ensuring victims of human trafficking get the necessary justice they deserve. We are satisfied the perpetrator was brought to justice and also elated that the survivor will be compensated.”

In conclusion, the Ministry reiterates and encourages persons to report all suspicious activities to the hotline on 227-4083 or 623-5030. For Spanish speaking persons, contact can be made to 624-0079.