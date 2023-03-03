Latest update March 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Wildlife trader gets three years for trafficking Venezuelans

Mar 03, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Wildlife Trader, Feezal Shaw who was found guilty last month of trafficking in persons, was on Wednesday sentenced to three years imprisonment for the crime.

Shaw, of Soesdyke Public Road appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty and was also ordered to pay $2,127,000 in restitution to the survivor. This restitution request was presented by a senior officer attached to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Counter-Trafficking in Persons Unit as the Unit continues to support survivors of this egregious act.

Jailed: Feezal Shaw

Jailed: Feezal Shaw

It was reported that the businessman is accused of trafficking two Venezuelan men to work on his farm.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Human Services, the Ministry has been closely following this case since 2018. Representatives of the Ministry have appeared at every hearing and supported the survivors. The convicted businessman brought the victims from another country and forced them to work on what is called a ‘local zoo.’

The conditions in which the survivors were forced to work can only be described as inhumane and subjected to substandard living conditions, the Ministry shared.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud said, “The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Counter-Trafficking in Persons Unit has been actively working to ensure persons who engage in Trafficking in Persons face the full force of the law and today we are satisfied that there is not only a conviction but restitution has been awarded to the victim to see The Ministry is serious when it comes to human trafficking.”

She added that her ministry has also been doing a lot of countrywide and specialized sensitization to heighten awareness and encourage reporting of cases of trafficking in persons. The minister said too that support is provided to victims of trafficking in persons.

“The restitution is a significant step in the right direction and I believe it will definitely let the person affected understand that justice is served and I am pleased to know justice was served in this case.”

According to the media release, Head of the Unit, Tanisha Williams-Corbin said that “We at the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Unit are quite committed to our cause, we are committed to advocating and ensuring victims of human trafficking get the necessary justice they deserve. We are satisfied the perpetrator was brought to justice and also elated that the survivor will be compensated.”

In conclusion, the Ministry reiterates and encourages persons to report all suspicious activities to the hotline on 227-4083 or 623-5030. For Spanish speaking persons, contact can be made to 624-0079.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Are we going to get F again with the 5th Oil Project?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Dave West Indian Supermarket is uniforms and kit sponsor for WI O50s Masters

Dave West Indian Supermarket is uniforms and kit sponsor for WI O50s...

Mar 03, 2023

Kaieteur News – Popular sports enthusiast and entrepreneur extraordinaire, Dave Narine, has once again decided to support the West Indies O50s Masters team in a huge way as they embark on their...
Read More
Rampant Rabada bowls South Africa to victory over West Indies

Rampant Rabada bowls South Africa to victory over...

Mar 03, 2023

Bowlers roar on Day Two at Providence

Bowlers roar on Day Two at Providence

Mar 03, 2023

GBA to send Coach Blake to IBA Cutman Technician Course in India

GBA to send Coach Blake to IBA Cutman Technician...

Mar 03, 2023

P&P Insurance Brokers’ Annual Sport Shooting Competition fires off G.S.S.F. 2023 calendar

P&P Insurance Brokers’ Annual Sport...

Mar 03, 2023

Karateka Keith Beaton lands Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. support for SVG Open

Karateka Keith Beaton lands Industrial Safety...

Mar 03, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]