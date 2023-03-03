Latest update March 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Stray dogs gat rights too!

Mar 03, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – It looks as if de national census will have a problem dis year. Deh gat just as many dogs in de country as people.

Deh gat some people nah gat none and some have dogs  in dem yard. Dogs getting hire as security guards in every other yard in Guyana.

Some people gat dogs as pet. Some people gat dogs as predators. De breeding of dogs is big business in Guyana. Certain dogs can cost more than $100,000. And dat is fuh de puppy.

But de problem is not with de domesticated dogs. De problem is with de amount of stray dogs in de country. Yuh gat plenty stray dogs all over de place. And some of dem look well-fed.

Long ago, dem used to have a stray dog catchin squad. Dem used to drive around and pick up dem stray dog and carry dem away. Don’t ask dem boys wah dem used to do with dem stray dog. Dem can’t do dat these days because dogs gat just as much rights as human beings.

One time a man is driving down de road when a stray dog came straight in his path. He swerved to avoid hitting the dog but ended up driving his vehicle into a trench. He sustained major injuries and had to be taken to the hospital.

He called his wife from the hospital and in a weak voice told her, “Hey baby, I was driving to a coffee shop to meet Mary when all of a sudden, a stray dog came in the way. I was forced to drive into a trench. The car is totaled. I have a broken leg, broken jaw, dislocated shoulder, and several injuries on my head.”

There was silence on the phone, then the wife asked, “Who is Mary?”

 Talk half. Leff half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Are we going to get F again with the 5th Oil Project?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Dave West Indian Supermarket is uniforms and kit sponsor for WI O50s Masters

Dave West Indian Supermarket is uniforms and kit sponsor for WI O50s...

Mar 03, 2023

Kaieteur News – Popular sports enthusiast and entrepreneur extraordinaire, Dave Narine, has once again decided to support the West Indies O50s Masters team in a huge way as they embark on their...
Read More
Rampant Rabada bowls South Africa to victory over West Indies

Rampant Rabada bowls South Africa to victory over...

Mar 03, 2023

Bowlers roar on Day Two at Providence

Bowlers roar on Day Two at Providence

Mar 03, 2023

GBA to send Coach Blake to IBA Cutman Technician Course in India

GBA to send Coach Blake to IBA Cutman Technician...

Mar 03, 2023

P&P Insurance Brokers’ Annual Sport Shooting Competition fires off G.S.S.F. 2023 calendar

P&P Insurance Brokers’ Annual Sport...

Mar 03, 2023

Karateka Keith Beaton lands Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. support for SVG Open

Karateka Keith Beaton lands Industrial Safety...

Mar 03, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]