Stray dogs gat rights too!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – It looks as if de national census will have a problem dis year. Deh gat just as many dogs in de country as people.

Deh gat some people nah gat none and some have dogs in dem yard. Dogs getting hire as security guards in every other yard in Guyana.

Some people gat dogs as pet. Some people gat dogs as predators. De breeding of dogs is big business in Guyana. Certain dogs can cost more than $100,000. And dat is fuh de puppy.

But de problem is not with de domesticated dogs. De problem is with de amount of stray dogs in de country. Yuh gat plenty stray dogs all over de place. And some of dem look well-fed.

Long ago, dem used to have a stray dog catchin squad. Dem used to drive around and pick up dem stray dog and carry dem away. Don’t ask dem boys wah dem used to do with dem stray dog. Dem can’t do dat these days because dogs gat just as much rights as human beings.

One time a man is driving down de road when a stray dog came straight in his path. He swerved to avoid hitting the dog but ended up driving his vehicle into a trench. He sustained major injuries and had to be taken to the hospital.

He called his wife from the hospital and in a weak voice told her, “Hey baby, I was driving to a coffee shop to meet Mary when all of a sudden, a stray dog came in the way. I was forced to drive into a trench. The car is totaled. I have a broken leg, broken jaw, dislocated shoulder, and several injuries on my head.”

There was silence on the phone, then the wife asked, “Who is Mary?”

Talk half. Leff half!