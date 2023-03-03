P&P Insurance Brokers’ Annual Sport Shooting Competition fires off G.S.S.F. 2023 calendar

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation’s Steel Challenge Section commenced shooting activities for 2023 on Sunday 26th February, 2023, when they hosted the 8thAnnual P&P Insurance Brokers & Consultants sponsored Steel Challenge Match at the GDF Camp Stephenson, Timehri.

Opening remarks were made by Match Director, Captain Roul Bhudu who welcomed participants, identified the officials for the afternoon session and declared the Match open.

The three stage match consisted of sanctioned S.C.S.A. stages, namely Accelerator, The Pendulum and 5 To Go. With safety and efficiency in mind, shooters were organised in a shooting order and took turns on each stage which gave rise to a lot of tense moments as spectators and competitors were treated to some pinging fun.

The competition requirements were as simple as the scoring: the shooter would assume his/her position in a 3 feet square shooting box with hands above their shoulders, upon the beep of the electronic timer, he/she would then draw their firearm and shoot at the targets, the timer stops when the shooter hits the stop plate.

The competition also featured a Wildcat division with the start position being the shooter aiming at a stick in the ground some distance away.

The Stats Officer for this match was Dr. Pravesh Harry, who released the results as follows:

Limited Division

1st – Ryan McKinnon (61.82 seconds)

2nd – Pravesh Harry (63.40 seconds)

3rd – Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon (101.27 seconds)

Production Division

1st – Imam Baksh (91.70 seconds)

2nd – Romain Muniram (107.46 seconds)

3rd – Roul Bhudu (108.80 seconds)

After the presentation of trophies, a special announcement was made as to a decision made to award medals to the shooters in the unclassified beginner category, thereby giving way to the following results:

Unclassified Division

1st – Romain Muniram (107.46 seconds)

2nd – Mikail Qualander (140.14 seconds)

3rd – Imran Khan (146.49 seconds)

Match Director for this event Captain Roul Bhudu expressed appreciation to P&P Insurance Brokers for their continued support to the promotion and building of the sport in Guyana.

The Board of Directors wishes to commend the Match Directors, Range Master, Stats Officer, Range Officers and the shooters for ensuring an efficient event. Special thanks also to the Guyana Defence Force, Chief of Staff, Commissioner of Police, OC and the ranks of TSU and the Guyana Police Force, Mr. Mathhew Phang, Captain John Seepaul, the Media and GSSF members for their support in promoting practical shooting locally and Aquafina Water and Ice Inc.

Match Director, Capt. Roul Bhudu expressed appreciation to the Management of P&P and especially to the Executive Director of P&P, Mr. Vikash Panday. The Foundation expresses its thanks once again to Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bishwa Panday and P&P Insurance, who un-hesitatingly came on board to support the sport shooting fraternity for the eight year.

For more information on the G.S.S.F. please visit our website www.GuyanaSportShooting.com.

The GSSF, an affiliate of the Steel Challenge Shooting Association (SCSA), will continue to host this action-packed shooting sport for local pistol shooters by organising such matches on a regular basis.