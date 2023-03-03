Police want help to identify body found at Bee Hive

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) wants the public’s help to identify the body of a man found on February 23 last, along the East Coast Demerara (ECD) Highway in the vicinity of Bee Hive.

Police believe that the dead man might be between 50 and 55-years old. He measures five feet, two inches tall and is slimly- built and of mixed-race.

His body was discovered, clad in a multi-coloured plait shirt, a white Hollister branded T-Shirt along with a pair of black pants. Relatives or anyone with information that may assist in identifying the dead man are asked to contact the Cove and John Police Station on Telephone numbers 229-2019 or 225-6411.