Latest update March 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police want help to identify body found at Bee Hive

Mar 03, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) wants the public’s help to identify the body of a man found on February 23 last, along the East Coast Demerara (ECD) Highway in the vicinity of Bee Hive.

Police believe that the dead man might be between 50 and 55-years old. He measures five feet, two inches tall and is slimly- built and of mixed-race.

His body was discovered, clad in a multi-coloured plait shirt, a white Hollister branded T-Shirt along with a pair of black pants. Relatives or anyone with information that may assist in identifying the dead man are asked to contact the Cove and John Police Station on Telephone numbers 229-2019 or 225-6411.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Are we going to get F again with the 5th Oil Project?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Dave West Indian Supermarket is uniforms and kit sponsor for WI O50s Masters

Dave West Indian Supermarket is uniforms and kit sponsor for WI O50s...

Mar 03, 2023

Kaieteur News – Popular sports enthusiast and entrepreneur extraordinaire, Dave Narine, has once again decided to support the West Indies O50s Masters team in a huge way as they embark on their...
Read More
Rampant Rabada bowls South Africa to victory over West Indies

Rampant Rabada bowls South Africa to victory over...

Mar 03, 2023

Bowlers roar on Day Two at Providence

Bowlers roar on Day Two at Providence

Mar 03, 2023

GBA to send Coach Blake to IBA Cutman Technician Course in India

GBA to send Coach Blake to IBA Cutman Technician...

Mar 03, 2023

P&P Insurance Brokers’ Annual Sport Shooting Competition fires off G.S.S.F. 2023 calendar

P&P Insurance Brokers’ Annual Sport...

Mar 03, 2023

Karateka Keith Beaton lands Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. support for SVG Open

Karateka Keith Beaton lands Industrial Safety...

Mar 03, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]