PNCR meets US Officials over Region 9 office demolition

Kaieteur News – PNCR MP and Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs, Amanza Walton-on Thursday met with US Embassy Officials to register the party’s anger and disgust at the recent State-sanctioned demolition of its office in Lethem, Region 9.

In a statement, the PNCR recalled that in the early hours of Thursday, Government agents, along with Police, descended on the PNCR Office, assaulted its officers and proceeded to begin the demolition of the building that had been occupied by the Party for almost 50 years.

In light of these events, MP Walton-Desir conveyed to the Diplomatic Community that it could not stand by and condone such political thuggery and State sponsored terrorism by the PPP Regime and that the Community had a duty to require that the PPPC Administration operate within the bounds of the law.