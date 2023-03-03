PNC evicted from state property in Lethem for unauthorised use – AG Report

…Occupiers of over 100 more state buildings must vacate

Kaieteur News – The People National Congress Reform (PNC/R) Party has been evicted for the alleged unauthorised use of a government building in Lethem Region Nine.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation from the PNC/R faction of the combined A Partnership for National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) opposition. The party had reportedly occupied the building for over fifty years, but was forcefully removed in the wee hours of Thursday morning by members of the Guyana Police Force. While the PNC is calling it an act of state terrorism, regional officials have said that the move is consistent with recommendations from a 2018 Auditor General’s reports. The AG’s report had cited the non-approved use of government buildings throughout the regions. The AG report noted that over 100 government properties are being occupied unlawfully and government should take action to have the legal occupants ousted.

In the case of the building which was being occupation by the PNC, the regional office reportedly advised that numerous efforts and notices were sent to PNC officials in Region Nine to vacate a government building which they occupied for political purposes and they had refused to do so. According to a statement issued by the Region, the location of this site is slated to have a health facility to serve the people of Lethem and Region Nine. The region noted too that continued illegal occupation of the building has stalled the construction of the facility.

Regional Executive Officer for Region Nine, Karl Singh indicated that all materials removed from the building are secured and stored at the RDC. This was done because of the consistent query in the Auditor General’s Reports which would have cited the non-approved use of government building in the region, he said.

Meanwhile, PNCR officials said the illegal removal and destruction of the property will be challenged in the Courts. The party has also dispatched a note to the Diplomatic Community. In a statement the PNCR “condemned in the strongest term the demolition of the Regional Building at Lethem by the agents of the People’s Progressive Party and the Irfaan Ali-led regime under the watch of the Guyana Police Force.” The statement added that items belonging to the Party that were in the building were also seized during “this unlawful operation. The PNCR deems the government’s action as state terrorism. ”

The party said the action is consistent with the pattern of disrespect for the rule of law and democracy that has been displayed by the Irfaan Ali-led regime. “These actions are dangerously provocative and it is clear that the PPP’s aim is for total dominance and control. Moreover, this criminal action is inconsistent with Irfaan Ali’s mantra of “One Guyana. The Party has been in possession of this property for approximately fifty (50) years and its rights to ownership and possession have never been disputed, “the PNCR. The Party has since instructed its officials in the Region to make a police report and calls upon the Commissioner of Police to ensure that there is a fair and impartial investigation into this matter.

Adding his voice to the issue, Shadow Attorney General and PNCR, Executive, Roysdale Forde SC said the demolition of the PNCR’s office in Lethem, in the wee hours of Thursday, under the directive of Region 9 Regional Executive Officer (REO) is a flagrant disregard for law and order, and a new low in political behaviour in Guyana. “There are some established universal unwritten rules in politics guiding behaviours of political rivals. These rules are sacrosanct. Government and political parties do not attack the buildings of their rivals. The demolition of party’s office is a declaration of war by the PPP Government on the members and supporters of the PNCR. It matters not whether the land on which the building was situated is owned by the state or the party. What matters in this instance, as in every instance of governance, is how those entrusted the power of the people to govern in the interest of the people, consistent with established laws, protocols and principles, are disrespectful of the people and the laws governing the people’s welfare,” Forde said in a statement.

He added that last year persons of Linden were uprooted from their land with heavy duty machinery, their crops, livestock, homes, furniture and appliances destroyed. Last January it was Caneview/Mocha. The PPP Government moved in under the watchful eyes of members of the Guyana Police Force and dismantled homes, businesses, livestock and crops. “The demolition of the building not only confirms a cowardly and criminal act but also the length to which agents of the state will execute the directive of those who care not about the health and well-being of the state, the desire of most Guyanese to peaceful co-exist. The PPP is deliberately stoking confrontation among the people of Guyana, a confrontation intended to deepen tensions and divisions, a confrontation that would do the nation only harm not good.

These are crimes against humanity and acts of dictators to smash and destroyed those who differ or appear to differ with them,” Forde added.

He said “these barbaric acts, which President Irfaan Ali must take full responsibility for, serve as further confirmation the ‘one Guyana’ slogan is a myth to front and justify treating some Guyanese lesser than. No Government should demolish persons’ homes and properties without engagement, providing them with comparative opportunities for relocation and securing their hard-earned possessions and investments. The United Nations’ Commission on Human Rights, Sub-Commission on Prevention of Discrimination and Protection of Minorities report illuminated the “Twelve Misconceptions and Misinterpretations of the Right to Housing.”

That report dispelled the notion of ‘squatters’ being criminals and unworthy of meaningful engagement and respect. Article 154 of the Constitution of Guyana said, rights arising from international treaties ‘shall be respected…’”

The psychologically toil and financial consequences have been heavy for the victims. Civilised society must therefore condemn these barbarity not look the other way. Forde said there can be no justification for this barbarity irrespective of our political or apolitical involvement. We are all Guyanese and in unison should resoundingly condemn and distance ourselves from President Ali’s brutish directives. As citizens of this beloved country in light of what’s happening we must also concern ourselves with the questions:- “What kind of society are we building? What standards are the PPP setting for younger Guyanese and Guyana’s future?”

Forde said Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall SC., M.P,, should inform the nation whether he advised the head of state these actions are legal, permissible, in compliance with good governance, and representative of Ali’s ‘one Guyana’ doctrine. Guyanese must ask who is next? None is safe from the gnawing clutches of the PPP.