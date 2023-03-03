Missing man found dead in Westbury Canal

Latest update March 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 03, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A man who reportedly disappeared over the weekend was on Tuesday found dead inside the Westbury Sea Dam Canal, on the Essequibo, Coast Region Two.
The dead man has been identified as 44-year-old Fitzroy Ramcharran of Jonestown Squatting Area, Westbury, Essequibo Coast. The discovery of his remains was made around 12:00hrs by a search party and it was not too far away from where he was last seen alive. No marks of violence were seen on the body but it appeared as if species of fish might have eaten off his mouth, according to police. Investigations are ongoing.
