Man dies after crashing into culvert at Belle Vue

Mar 03, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A Stanleytown man on Thursday died after crashing his car into a culvert at Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
Dead is Samlall Mohess, age 38, popularly known as ‘Romesh’.
According to police, Mohess was speeding north along the western side of the Belle Vue Public Road when he lost control of his White Toyota Axio motorcar and slammed into the culvert. The impact reportedly toppled the vehicle and it ended up in the trench. Cell phone recorded videos of the aftermath of the crash showed that public-spirited citizens did their best to save Mohess’s life.
At the scene, rescuers quickly got into action and pulled the car out of the trench, while a few men took off their clothes and plunged into the trench to pull him out of the vehicle and from under the water.
Kaieteur News understands that Mohess was unconscious at the time and was still breathing when they took off with him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. Doctors there reported that he had sustained severe injuries to his head and body.
