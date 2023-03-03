Latest update March 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man dies after crashing into culvert at Belle Vue

Mar 03, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A Stanleytown man on Thursday died after crashing his car into a culvert at Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Dead is Samlall Mohess, age 38, popularly known as ‘Romesh’.

Dead: Samlall Mohess

Dead: Samlall Mohess

The mangled car belonging to Mohess after it was pulled from the trench. (Photo credit: Guyana Chronicle)

The mangled car belonging to Mohess after it was pulled from the trench. (Photo credit: Guyana Chronicle)

According to police, Mohess was speeding north along the western side of the Belle Vue Public Road when he lost control of his White Toyota Axio motorcar and slammed into the culvert. The impact reportedly toppled the vehicle and it ended up in the trench. Cell phone recorded videos of the aftermath of the crash showed that public-spirited citizens did their best to save Mohess’s life.

At the scene, rescuers quickly got into action and pulled the car out of the trench, while a few men took off their clothes and plunged into the trench to pull him out of the vehicle and from under the water.

Kaieteur News understands that Mohess was unconscious at the time and was still breathing when they took off with him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.  He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.  Doctors there reported that he had sustained severe injuries to his head and body.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Are we going to get F again with the 5th Oil Project?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Dave West Indian Supermarket is uniforms and kit sponsor for WI O50s Masters

Dave West Indian Supermarket is uniforms and kit sponsor for WI O50s...

Mar 03, 2023

Kaieteur News – Popular sports enthusiast and entrepreneur extraordinaire, Dave Narine, has once again decided to support the West Indies O50s Masters team in a huge way as they embark on their...
Read More
Rampant Rabada bowls South Africa to victory over West Indies

Rampant Rabada bowls South Africa to victory over...

Mar 03, 2023

Bowlers roar on Day Two at Providence

Bowlers roar on Day Two at Providence

Mar 03, 2023

GBA to send Coach Blake to IBA Cutman Technician Course in India

GBA to send Coach Blake to IBA Cutman Technician...

Mar 03, 2023

P&P Insurance Brokers’ Annual Sport Shooting Competition fires off G.S.S.F. 2023 calendar

P&P Insurance Brokers’ Annual Sport...

Mar 03, 2023

Karateka Keith Beaton lands Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. support for SVG Open

Karateka Keith Beaton lands Industrial Safety...

Mar 03, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]