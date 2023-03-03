Labourer drowns in Perseverance Canal

Latest update March 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A 54-year-old labourer reportedly fell into a canal at Perseverance, Essequibo Coast, Region Two and drowned on Thursday.
The labourer has been identified as Gharbaran Rampattie.
Reports are that Rampattie met his demise between 01:00h and 06:30h and that his body was discovered by a vendor who was on her way to work.
Meanwhile, Rampattie’s relatives said that he suffered from epilepsy and was a heavy drinker. His wife recalled seeing him leave their home around 01:00h in his bare underpants.
He was reportedly seen pushing his bicycle towards a dam.
Investigations are ongoing.
