Karateka Keith Beaton lands Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. support for SVG Open

Latest update March 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 03, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Thanks to the generosity of Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. ASK Guyana Karateka Keith Beaton is set to represent Guyana along with other teammates at the SVG Open Karate Competition organised by the Hairouna Karate Federation and set to take place, on April, 6-9, 2023 at the West St. George Secondary School, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines.
On Wednesday of this week, Beaton was presented with a cheque to cover his expenses by the Office Manager of Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. Ms. Crystal Kallu at their Camp Street, head office.
Beaton, a veteran of 33 years in the sport, is a Second-Degree Black Belt, and informed that he was more than elated to be once again able to compete for Guyana, thanks to the support of Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. He shared that ASK Guyana is aiming to send a total of 10 athletes to Saint Vincent for the SVG Open which will see competition in the Kata and Kumite.
“I would like to thank Mr. Hemant Narine for his kind sponsorship to facilitate me to attend this tournament of which I’m very confident that I would win a medal or two.This is an honour to go and represent my country after four years. Once again, I’m very thankful to Mr. Narine and his company for this kind gesture to showcase my talent.”
Kallu, on behalf of her company, wished Mr. Beaton and the team that will travel to represent the Golden Arrowhead, every success.
