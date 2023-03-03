GWI looking to spend $257M to drill more wells in Regions 7, 8 & 9

Kaieteur News – During the presentation of this year’s budget, Senior Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh had announced that an allocation of $1.4 billion will be spent to further upgrade and extend water supply systems and construct wells in several hinterland communities of Regions One, Two, Seven, Eight and Nine.

For hinterland communities in Regions Seven, Eight and Nine, the government is ready to drill new wells at an estimated cost of $257 million. This is according to this week’s opening of tenders, which revealed that the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) is seeking contractors to drill potable water wells at Paramakatoi in Region Eight, Westerbeck and Daag Point in Region Seven and at three lots in Region Nine.

Kaieteur News had reported during this week that at a different opening of tenders, GWI is looking to spend some $484 million to drill new wells in Regions Four and Ten. With the construction of new wells, it is the Government’s aim to ensure that all communities across the country will have access to potable water by 2025.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Water Inc. (GWI)

Drilling potable water wells in Paramakatoi, Region 8.

Drilling potable water wells in Westerbeck and Daag Point, Lower Mazaruni, Region 7.

Drilling of potable water wells in Region 9 for Lots 1 to3.

Supply and installation of mains and fittings along East Bank Public Road, Grove, East Bank Demerara, Region 4 for lots 1 to 4.

