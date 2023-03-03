Dave West Indian Supermarket is uniforms and kit sponsor for WI O50s Masters

Kaieteur News – Popular sports enthusiast and entrepreneur extraordinaire, Dave Narine, has once again decided to support the West Indies O50s Masters team in a huge way as they embark on their biggest journey to date- The O50s Cricket World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa featuring 14 countries.

Dave has been a major sponsor of cricket, both in New York and Guyana for several years at all age group levels and is very knowledgeable and passionate about the game in the West Indies. In addition to sponsoring tournaments in Guyana and North America, Dave has assisted several ambitious youngsters, senior and masters cricketers to fulfill their dreams and aspirations to represent Clubs, Counties, national and regional teams and is always willing to lend a helping hand to promote such programmes and activities.

Dave West Indian Supermarket is the premier grocery outlet in North America for all the major Guyanese and West Indian delicacies includes all types of Caribbean seafood, spices, fruits, vegetables, coconut water, peppers and sauces allowing you not to miss your homeland when in North America.

Upon being approached by the Commercial Affairs Committee of the Cricket West Indies Masters Association (CWIMA) Dave readily agreed to be the uniforms and kit sponsor for the O50s masters, outfitting them all with a brand new design of the maroon colours. In appreciation of his generosity, the entire squad braved the unkind weather in NY and paid a courtesy visit to Dave’s retail outlet on Liberty Avenue where they mingled with the management and staff of the prestigious North American firm.

The full 18-man West Indies squad is:

Zamin Amin- Captain Narine Bidhesi Sudesh Dhaniram Sunil Dhaniram Rajendra Dilraj Ian Drakes Kenny Girdharry Fareed Hosein William Lashley Ishwar Maraj Delroy Morgan. Azad Mohammed Basil Persaud Richard Ramrekha Anthony Sahadeo Vejai Seonarine Balwant Roy Singh Chanderpaul Singh

Coach-Allison Johnson

Managers-Raj Singh & Dave Narine.

Immediately after visiting Dave’s West Indian Supermarket, the Windies squad were then hosted to a sumptuous lunch by Rockaway Roti Shop on Rockaway Blvd.

Mr. Hafiz Ali – CEO of Rockaway Group Of Companies, was on hand to welcome the squad and mingle and wished them all the best in their quest to place their collective hands on the World Cup. Mr Ali had also assisted a few of the players financially to ensure their participation in this World Cup.