Bowlers roar on Day Two at Providence

Kaieteur News – Day Two of the GCB Men’s Senior Inter-County Four Day cricket tournament First round match between Essequibo Men and GCB Selected XI continued yesterday. Both teams would have lost two sessions on the first day, due to rain. Essequibo Men returned to the crease at 57-4, adding 140 runs to their overnight score. Essequibo Men made 197 and 97-3, GCB Selected XI 102. Essequibo took a lead of 188 runs at stumps yesterday.

Malcom Hubbart top scored Essequibo in the first innings and also grabbed 3-25 from his 4 overs. He batted for 111 minutes; scoring 51 runs from 73 balls, hitting eight fours. Demetri Cameron 4-49 from 12 overs in the first innings.

GCB Selected XI went in to bat in the first innings and were eventually dismissed for 102 from 26.3 inside the third session.

At stumps Essequibo finished 93-3 from 21 overs with Kemol Savory and Malcolm Hubbart unbeaten on 30 (41) and 16 (19) runs respectively.

Day Two started with Savory and Keemo Paul who had a brief partnership, contributing 20 before Paul fell to the bowling of Demetri Cameron, and followed by Ricardo Adams, Savory and Quintin Sampson in quick succession. They were eventually bowled out for 197 runs from 51.5 overs. The last wicket to fall was Neiland Cadogan for 39 runs, including four 4’s and three 6’s.

Selected XI could have restricted Essequibo to a smaller total, had they taken their chances in the field. Hubbart was dropped four times during his innings before going on to make 51 not out inside the lunch interval.

However, GCB Selected XI came in to bat and were bowled out in just under two hours. The GCB Selected XI lost three wickets. First was Rajendra Ramballi, followed by Alvin Mohabir and Jonathan Rampersaud in quick succession. Rajendra Chandrika was next to go for 24 runs; having his off stumps knock back by Keemo Paul, Selected XI now 47-4.

Keemo in his next over picked up his second wicket pealing the edge of bat of Carlos La Rose; out caught at third slip. Select XI plunged further into trouble with the score 58-5. As Essequibo’s pacemen pushed the Select XI batters on the back foot. Adams bowled a couple of tidy overs before tea, as they reached 76-6.

After the break, Essequibo picked up two wickets in the second session before players were forced to leave the field due to some light showers. Select XI 87-8.

Play resumed around 15:30hrs as Select XI managed to put on another 15 runs before they were dismissed for 102 runs in 26.3overs.

Meanwhile, Essequibo batting for the second time yesterday with a first innings lead of 95 runs, posted 93-3 from 21 overs. Avinash Persaud came out in an aggressive frame of mind opening the batting with Kevin Boodie. Persaud took control of the innings; playing some nice shots for four in his knock of 23 runs before he fell to the bowling of Sylus Tyndall; flashing at a ball outside the off stump. He was out caught behind, taking the total 30-1. Essequibo lost both their openers early on; first wicket of the afternoon was Persaud then Boodie, followed by Ronaldo Renee, Essequibo now 68-3. Kemol Savory joined Hubbert at the crease, the pair batted through to the end of play on Day Two with Savory unbeaten on 30 runs, while Hubbart 16 not out. Tyndall, Cameron and Rampersaud finished with one wicket a piece for the GCB Selected XI.

Play will resume at 9:30hrs today at the same venue for Day Three of the second, first round match of the Senior Men’s Inter-County Four Day cricket Tournament.